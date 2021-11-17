Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,479 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 212,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 330,220 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,582 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $44,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,794 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

