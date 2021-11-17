Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVTTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. Levitee Labs has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Levitee Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 target price on the stock.

