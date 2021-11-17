Libertas Token Price Tops $0.0132 (LIBERTAS)

Libertas Token (CURRENCY:LIBERTAS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. Libertas Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Libertas Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Libertas Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Libertas Token has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00070331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,825.09 or 0.99648641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.86 or 0.06978909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Libertas Token Profile

Libertas Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,922,206 coins. Libertas Token’s official Twitter account is @TheRealLibertas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Libertas Token is libertas.network

