Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.26% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

LBRT stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

