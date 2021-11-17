Lido DAO Token Market Cap Reaches $93.03 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $93.03 million and $6.19 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00006325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.