Linear (LINA) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $212.81 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00223069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

