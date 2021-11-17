Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,989,457 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

