Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.80 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $228.29 or 0.00379271 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion and $2.80 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,996,432 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

