Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $303.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $317.77 and last traded at $317.77. 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.19.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average is $342.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

