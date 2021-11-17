Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $303.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $317.77 and last traded at $317.77. 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.19.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average is $342.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
