LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of LiveRamp worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

