Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 43,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 479,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

