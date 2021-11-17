Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after buying an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 303,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

