Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0770

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $384,753.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,764,911 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

