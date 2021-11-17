$LONDON Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $374.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00070747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.23 or 0.99957292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,247.94 or 0.07036748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

