Loser Coin Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $1.53 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00070747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.23 or 0.99957292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,247.94 or 0.07036748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

