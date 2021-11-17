Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 123,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,729,737 shares.The stock last traded at $252.00 and had previously closed at $244.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day moving average of $203.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

