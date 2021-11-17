LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 564,561 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

