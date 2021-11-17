Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.84

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.85. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 225,787 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

