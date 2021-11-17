Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $552.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $564.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,285.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

