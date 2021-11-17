Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.51% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $30,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

