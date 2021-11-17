MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,200. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

