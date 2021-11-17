MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 437,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,424. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 333.03. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.