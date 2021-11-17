Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.22

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.22 and traded as high as C$112.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$112.00, with a volume of 666 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MEQ. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

