Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.93% of Malibu Boats worth $29,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.77. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

