MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.48

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.22. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 188,880 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. Equities analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth $474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth $332,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

