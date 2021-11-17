Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the October 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Man Group stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

