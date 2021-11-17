Mango Markets Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $326.23 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00069568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,165.91 or 0.99853808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.75 or 0.06966761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.