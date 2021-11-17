MANTRA DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.30 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $83.59 million and $24.30 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

