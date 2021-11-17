Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,850 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 3.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Manulife Financial worth $65,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,218. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

