Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.00.

Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.79. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.05 and a one year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$49.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

