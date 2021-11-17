Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$29.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to C$29.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.15.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.79. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.05 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.