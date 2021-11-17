Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS: MLFNF):

11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of MLFNF opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

