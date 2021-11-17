Maple Price Reaches $20.78 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $677,226.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.78 or 0.00034401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00220479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,482 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

