Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

MGDPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

