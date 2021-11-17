Mariner LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE BAM opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.