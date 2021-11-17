Mariner LLC Acquires 5,072 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

