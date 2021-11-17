Mariner LLC Acquires 6,721 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,309,000 after buying an additional 425,697 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

CWI stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

