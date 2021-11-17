Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

ITB opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

