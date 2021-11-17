Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $71,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDB opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

