Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 21,938 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

