Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

