Mariner LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

