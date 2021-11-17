Mariner LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

