Mariner LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.