Mariner LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,725. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

