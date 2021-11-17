Mariner LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,972,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

