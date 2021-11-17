Mariner LLC Increases Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.29% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after buying an additional 562,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 82,085 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

