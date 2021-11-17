Mariner LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.12. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

