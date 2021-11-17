Mariner LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $82.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

