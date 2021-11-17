Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.